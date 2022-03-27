Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OFC. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 101,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 974,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,544,000 after acquiring an additional 59,802 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 446,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on OFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

OFC opened at $28.98 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

In related news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

