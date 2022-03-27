Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,127 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.6% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 148.8% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock opened at $555.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $519.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.62. The company has a market cap of $246.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.10 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Argus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.89.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.