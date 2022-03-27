CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Insider Buys A$35,567.00 in Stock

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Rating) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman acquired 50,810 shares of CountPlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$35,567.00 ($26,345.93).

On Monday, March 21st, Raymond (Ray) Kellerman purchased 99,190 shares of CountPlus stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$69,433.00 ($51,431.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from CountPlus’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. CountPlus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

