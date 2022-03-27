CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Insider Buys A$35,567.00 in Stock

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Rating) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman acquired 50,810 shares of CountPlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$35,567.00 ($26,345.93).
Raymond (Ray) Kellerman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 21st, Raymond (Ray) Kellerman purchased 99,190 shares of CountPlus stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$69,433.00 ($51,431.85).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
About CountPlus (Get Rating)
CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.
