Country Trust Bank Acquires 57,224 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,224 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.21% of Incyte worth $34,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Incyte during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 577.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Incyte by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Incyte by 589.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,686. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.03. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

