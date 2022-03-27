Country Trust Bank Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 252,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,190 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $19,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,673,000 after purchasing an additional 182,664 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after buying an additional 1,116,289 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 38.0% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,968,000 after acquiring an additional 837,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,832,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,321,000 after acquiring an additional 136,243 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.91. 1,293,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,089. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.70. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

