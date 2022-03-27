Country Trust Bank Has $34.82 Million Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 57,224 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Incyte worth $34,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Incyte by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 292,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,845,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,686. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile (Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.