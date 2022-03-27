Country Trust Bank Sells 14,842 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Country Trust Bank decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 227,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,842 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 1.2% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $43,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded up $4.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.78. 1,312,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,908. The company has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.08. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.09.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.47.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.