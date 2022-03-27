Country Trust Bank Sells 84,352 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Country Trust Bank decreased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,470,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,352 shares during the quarter. Avantor accounts for 1.7% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Avantor were worth $61,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 316,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 61,933 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,384,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,672,000 after purchasing an additional 361,023 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,322,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

NYSE AVTR traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $33.57. 3,715,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $423,959.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,112. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.