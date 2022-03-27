Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $184.72 Million

Equities analysts expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) to report sales of $184.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.22 million and the lowest is $184.22 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $184.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $760.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $754.41 million to $766.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $802.99 million, with estimates ranging from $779.22 million to $826.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,645,000 after buying an additional 125,501 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 386,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,414,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUZ traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 706,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.31%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

