Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,901,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,367,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,903,000 after acquiring an additional 664,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.59 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $52.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.79.

