Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV opened at $76.78 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.47.

