Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.30 Million Holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXTG. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 683,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,153,000 after buying an additional 19,767 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $76.10 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $70.31 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average is $78.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%.

