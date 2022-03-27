Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $696,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 48,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

Shares of GS opened at $337.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.72 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

