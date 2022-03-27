Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 121 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPU opened at $158.27 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $137.63 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.96 and a 200-day moving average of $148.77.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

