CREDIT Market Cap Achieves $237,026.48 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $237,026.48 and approximately $18,905.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded up 39.6% against the dollar.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

