Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -134.74 and a beta of 1.49. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $48,992.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $493,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $1,394,254. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

