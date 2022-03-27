Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRDO. Roth Capital increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,993. Credo Technology Group has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Credo Technology Group (Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.