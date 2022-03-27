Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.