Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,900 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the February 28th total of 918,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

CWEGF stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $3.42.

CWEGF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

