Critical Analysis: International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for International Tower Hill Mines and Hudbay Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Tower Hill Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudbay Minerals 0 0 10 0 3.00

Hudbay Minerals has a consensus target price of $13.91, suggesting a potential upside of 73.46%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than International Tower Hill Mines.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Tower Hill Mines and Hudbay Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Tower Hill Mines N/A N/A -$5.98 million ($0.04) -26.25 Hudbay Minerals $1.50 billion 1.40 -$244.36 million ($0.93) -8.62

International Tower Hill Mines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hudbay Minerals. International Tower Hill Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hudbay Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares International Tower Hill Mines and Hudbay Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Tower Hill Mines N/A -9.23% -9.13% Hudbay Minerals -16.27% 3.83% 1.32%

Risk & Volatility

International Tower Hill Mines has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.0% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Hudbay Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats International Tower Hill Mines on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Tower Hill Mines (Get Rating)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Pontius on May 26, 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Hudbay Minerals (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

