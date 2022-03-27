CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CS Disco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CS Disco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

NYSE LAW opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CS Disco will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $310,953.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

