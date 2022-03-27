Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $8.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

CFR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,582. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.38%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

