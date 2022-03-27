Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 176,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $32,000. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.