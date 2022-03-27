CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 52.81%.
Shares of CuriosityStream stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.96. 2,688,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,872. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.73. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $16.00.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.
About CuriosityStream (Get Rating)
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.
