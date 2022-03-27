CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%.

CynergisTek stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.23. CynergisTek has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

Get CynergisTek alerts:

About CynergisTek (Get Rating)

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. It serves primarily in the healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consulting brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CynergisTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CynergisTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.