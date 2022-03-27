CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 13.70%.
CynergisTek stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. CynergisTek has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.23.
About CynergisTek (Get Rating)
