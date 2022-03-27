CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 13.70%.

CynergisTek stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. CynergisTek has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Get CynergisTek alerts:

About CynergisTek (Get Rating)

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. It serves primarily in the healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consulting brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CynergisTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CynergisTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.