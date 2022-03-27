Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Update

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, an increase of 57,900.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 690,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Daikin Industries,Ltd. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

