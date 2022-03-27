Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.30-7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.55-9.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.60 billion.Darden Restaurants also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.300-$7.450 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.67.

NYSE DRI traded down $2.60 on Friday, hitting $129.80. 1,730,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,185. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.33. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,037,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 555,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,701,000 after acquiring an additional 62,363 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 543,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after acquiring an additional 90,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

