Dash (DASH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $261.17 Million

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Dash has a market cap of $1.36 billion and $261.17 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dash has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $128.18 or 0.00286905 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00046995 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.99 or 0.07021493 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,694.29 or 1.00038725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00043873 BTC.

About Dash

Dash’s launch date was January 1st, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,642,760 coins.

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

