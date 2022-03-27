Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale downgraded Dassault Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dassault Aviation from €134.00 ($147.25) to €126.00 ($138.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of Dassault Aviation stock opened at $160.13 on Friday. Dassault Aviation has a 1 year low of $97.16 and a 1 year high of $156.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.16.

Dassault Aviation SA is a aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of military and executive aircrafts and business jets. Its products include falcon business jets, falcon support services, civil aircraft, military aircraft, and military support. The company was founded by Marcel Bloch in 1929 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

