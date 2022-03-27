Datable Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) Short Interest Update

Datable Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TTMZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 380.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTMZF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Datable Technology has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.13.

Datable Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers PLATFORMÂ³, a software as a service consumer marketing platform that enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to build and launch promotions and special offers on the mobile phone.

