David Harquail Sells 28,053 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) Director David Harquail sold 28,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$199.27, for a total value of C$5,590,171.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,577,745.58.

Shares of FNV opened at C$196.98 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of C$154.40 and a 52 week high of C$216.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 17.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$184.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$177.26.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$413.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$400.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.5000003 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. CIBC increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$194.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$144.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$179.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$195.79.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.