David J. Matlin Acquires 20,000 Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) Director David J. Matlin purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Clene stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. Clene Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $17.82.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clene Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clene by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 79,960 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Clene by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 493,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

CLNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

