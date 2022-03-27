David Tzat-Kin Wang Sells 4,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $15,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $15,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $15,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $16,160.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $16,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $17,280.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $16,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $15,920.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $16,360.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $18,160.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $19,160.00.

Shares of Crexendo stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crexendo by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Crexendo by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 63,860 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CXDO shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Crexendo from $8.25 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

