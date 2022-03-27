DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
DBVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale downgraded DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group downgraded DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DBV Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.08.
Shares of DBVT opened at $1.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $6.88.
DBV Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DBV Technologies (DBVT)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.