DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DBVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale downgraded DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group downgraded DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DBV Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Shares of DBVT opened at $1.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

