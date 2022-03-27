DEAPcoin (DEP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.84 Million

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $119.46 million and $7.84 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,216,043,127 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

