DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) Market Capitalization Tops $101.17 Million

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. DeFi Pulse Index has a total market cap of $101.17 million and $780,040.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can now be purchased for $180.99 or 0.00405076 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Profile

DeFi Pulse Index is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi . DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

