DeFi Yield Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $695,328.00 (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $695,328.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00047049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.23 or 0.07052236 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,630.70 or 1.00102654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00044938 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,920,613 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

