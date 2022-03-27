DeGate (DG) Market Cap Hits $13.99 Million

DeGate (DG) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $13.99 million and approximately $234,924.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,251,977 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

