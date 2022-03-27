Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TACO. Benchmark cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Del Taco Restaurants has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

TACO opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $455.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.06. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

