DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) will report ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.76). DermTech reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($3.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 661.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DMTK shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens began coverage on DermTech in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DermTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $33,369.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,037 shares of company stock valued at $95,384. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in DermTech in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in DermTech by 258.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 73,593 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in DermTech by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in DermTech by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DermTech stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.07. 384,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,660. The company has a market capitalization of $390.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75. DermTech has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $54.19.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

