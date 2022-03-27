Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYFGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

DWVYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Panmure Gordon raised Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

DWVYF stock remained flat at $$40.69 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.39. Derwent London has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

