Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $190.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPT. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.71.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $164.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $109.23 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 113.70%.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $594,636.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,129 shares of company stock worth $13,993,516. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

