Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 155 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 215 ($2.83) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.42) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.95) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 194.50 ($2.56).

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 137.32 ($1.81) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 150.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 154.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. The stock has a market cap of £6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 109.42 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 219 ($2.88).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

