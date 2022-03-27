Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “GBX 570” Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.50) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.53) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.26) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 570 ($7.50) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.33) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 713.38 ($9.39).

EZJ opened at GBX 516.40 ($6.80) on Thursday. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 594.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 607.07. The company has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24.

In other news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.32) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($126,382.31). Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,517 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.64) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($13,101.00). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

