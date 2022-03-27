Deutsche eMark (DEM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $39.00

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 34.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $95,883.15 and $39.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000180 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

