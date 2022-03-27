Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.59) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.71) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.12) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.92) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($7.80) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.97) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.15 ($7.86).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €7.17 ($7.88) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion and a PE ratio of -2.40. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €5.24 ($5.76) and a 12 month high of €11.72 ($12.88). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.65.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

