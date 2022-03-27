Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €27.00 ($29.67) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.52% from the stock’s previous close.

DTE has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($23.08) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($27.03) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($29.12) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.62 ($25.96).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €16.93 ($18.60) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.59. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($13.98) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($19.92).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

