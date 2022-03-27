DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.70. DexCom posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXCM. BTIG Research upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America started coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.33.

Shares of DXCM traded up $12.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $480.97. 966,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,964. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $422.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.87. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.31, a P/E/G ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.90. DexCom has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DexCom’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.98, for a total transaction of $114,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total value of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,765,547 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,275,020,000 after acquiring an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $410,670,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $263,141,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 765.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $243,723,000 after purchasing an additional 394,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 49,142.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 355,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 354,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

