DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Short Interest Up 130.0% in March

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of DHBC stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. DHB Capital has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,831,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,660,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

